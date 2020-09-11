Ochsner St. Anne Welcomes Michael Bacon, MD to Medical Staff

Ochsner St. Anne announced Michael Bacon, MD, a Family Medicine physician has joined the hospital’s medical staff.

Dr. Bacon earned his medical degree at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He completed his residency in family medicine at LSUHSC/LCMH in Lake Charles, La. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and completed post-baccalaureate/graduate studies at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA.

As a Family Medicine physician, Dr. Bacon provides treatment for a variety of conditions such as Arthritis, Diabetes, Heart Disease, High Blood Pressure, Osteoporosis, annual check-ups, and immunizations just to name a few.

Dr. Bacon is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Physicians, and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Bacon is looking forward to working with the medical staff at Ochsner St. Anne to provide primary care to the people in this community and is now accepting new patients. His office is located at Ochsner Family Doctor Clinic – Mathews, 111 Acadia Park Dr., Raceland. To learn more about Ochsner, please visit www.ochsner.org/info. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, please visit Ochsner.org/schedule or call 985-537-7575.