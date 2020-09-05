TGMC, CIS Welcome Interventional Cardiologists Dr. Sagger Mawri and Dr. Andres Vargas

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) is proud to welcome two new Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Sagger Mawri and Dr. Andres Vargas to our esteemed medical staff. Dr. Mawri and Dr. Vargas will practice at TGMC and Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS).

Dr. Mawri received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, from there went on to complete his internal medicine residency and fellowship in general cardiovascular diseases, and interventional cardiology at Henry Ford Hospital/Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. For his pre-medical studies, he attended the University of Detroit-Mercy in Detroit, where he received dual bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and biology and a master’s degree in chemistry, graduating summa cum laude.

Dr. Vargas earned his Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Guayaquil in Ecuador. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he was named chief resident. He also completed fellowships in cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiology at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, being named chief cardiology fellow.

