TGMC Welcomes New Hospitalist

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) welcomes Dr. Arthur H. Toups to its esteemed medical staff. Dr. Toups is joining the hospitalist care team as a nocturnist caring for patients primarily overnight.

Since 2013, Dr. Toups has practiced as an emergency department physician in Louisiana and Virginia. He earned his medical degree from Ross University in Dominica, West Indies in 2009 and received his bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux in 2000.

Dr. Toups completed his residency in family medicine at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Family Medicine in Kingsport, TN. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice.

“Our hospitalist team helps coordinate care for patients during their stay at TGMC. We are pleased to expand the team and welcome Dr. Toups,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO. “Dr. Toups brings with him extensive knowledge caring for patients in family practice and emergency department settings.”