TGMC Welcomes New Specialists to Medical Staff

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) welcomes three new physicians to its esteemed medical staff. Dr. Sindhura Bandaru, Endocrinologist, Dr. Navin Kumar Durairajan, Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist and Dr. Dominique Monlezun, Internal Medicine/Hospitalist will join the TGMC team of healthcare professionals.

Dr. Sindhura Bandaru earned her medical degree from Bhaskar Medical College and Hospital in India. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, IL, and is board-certified in Internal Medicine. She completed an Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism fellowship from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She published several clinical case reports and research manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Bandaru will join Endocrinology Care, TGMC with Dr. Rachel Coleman where she will be providing care to patients with a wide range of conditions, diseases, and disorders involving the endocrine system. Dr. Bandaru’s clinical interests include thyroid disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, bone mineral metabolism disorders, calcium/parathyroid disorders, pituitary tumors, hormone replacement therapy, adrenal disorders, and gonadal/reproductive issues. She is a member of The Endocrine Society.

Dr. Durairajan, Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist, attended Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai, India where he received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science degrees. He completed his postgraduate training with a Pulmonary & Critical Care fellowship at Detroit Medical Center-Wayne University in Detroit, MI.

Dr. Durairajan is board certified in internal medicine. During residency, he earned an award for excellence and achievement presented by the university’s faculty. Dr. Durairajan’s specialties include lung cancer, pulmonary hypertension, and medical education. Dr. Durairajan will join Pulmonary Care, TGMC with Dr. Ralph Bourgeois and Dr. Andrea Lorio.

Dr. Dominique Monlezun, Internal Medicine/Hospitalist earned his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and two PhD degrees in the statistical and bioethical aspects of artificial intelligence from Tulane School of Public Health and Italy’s Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum. He completed his internal medicine residency at UT McGovern Medical School.

Dr. Monlezun serves as Principal Investigator and Senior Data Scientist for over 30 research studies, Professor of Bioethics for two UN-affiliated universities, and author of over 250 papers and abstracts in addition to two textbooks in population health, disparities, and ethics. Dr. Monlezun will join the TGMC hospitalist care team.”

“We are so proud to have these highly skilled and expertly trained physicians join our medical staff team which will expand specialty services in our hospital and community,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.