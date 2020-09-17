Thibodaux Regional Health System Continues Efforts to Improve Health and Wellness of Youth in Our Region

Thibodaux Regional Health System is sponsoring playground equipment for additional area schools. Thibodaux Regional has partnered with Lafourche Parish Government to provide new playground equipment for two Head Start schools in Lafourche Parish.

The Thibodaux Head Start and Myra Champagne Head Start in Lockport will be the tenth and eleventh schools receiving playground equipment as part of Thibodaux Regional’s on-going initiative to improve the health and wellness of the youth in Lafourche and surrounding parishes.

“We are happy that we can continue our efforts to provide playground equipment for the youth in our communities,”said Greg Stock, Thibodaux Regional CEO. “By reaching children at a younger age, such as three and four years old, we hope to instill in them a basis for becoming physically active and making healthy lifestyle choices.”

Studies have shown that physical activity not only provides many health benefits but also helps in the development of motor skills and in concentration and thinking skills. Additionally, children who have higher levels of physical activity during their childhood are likely to be more active even after they mature.

“We are excited about this partnership with Thibodaux Regional Heath System to provide new playground equipment for our Head Start Students, says Archie Chiasson, Lafourche Parish President. “Providing quality outdoor activities is just one step in the process of creating healthy students and this equipment will allow us to create that foundation and set the bar for the remainder of our students lives.”

“Thibodaux Regional appreciates the opportunity to work with Parish President Archie Chaisson, parish officials, and Head Start administration and teachers on this initiative,” continued Stock. “We are continuously working to positively impact the health and wellness of our youth now and into the future.”