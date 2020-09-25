Thibodaux Regional Health System Partners with Lafourche Parish School District for a Safe Return to School

Thibodaux Regional Health System continues to be a leader in helping the region navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently partnered with the Lafourche Parish School District in providing a safe return to school for its faculty and staff.

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges to schools and other entities in re-opening and resuming operations,” said Greg Stock, Thibodaux Regional CEO. “Thibodaux Regional has been proactive in addressing these challenges and is committed to helping organizations return in a safe manner.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Thibodaux Regional to aid in our ability to keep our staff well as we continue to serve our community,” said Jarod Martin, Superintendent, Lafourche Parish School District.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work Lafourche Parish School Superintendent, Mr. Jarod Martin, school administrators, leaders, and teachers in this endeavor,” continued Stock. “This partnership with the School District is just another step in our on-going relationship with them to positively impact the health and well-being of our region.”