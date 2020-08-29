Thibodaux Regional Health System Welcomes Dr. Tashfin Huq

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Tashfin Huq, Neurologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Huq is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Neurology Clinic located 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2300, Thibodaux, (985) 493-3090.

Dr. Huq received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey. He then received his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans where he also performed his Neurology Residency and Internal Medicine Internship. Additionally, Dr. Huq completed a Fellowship in Vascular Neurology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, New York.

Dr. Huq specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of neurological conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, migraine, other headache disorders, neuropathy, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

A native of Kenner, Dr. Huq is thrilled to return home to Southeast Louisiana. He looks forward to providing exceptional neurological care to patients in Thibodaux, Houma and the surrounding areas.

Dr. Huq is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and is a member of the American Neurological Association, the American Academy of Neurology, the American Medical Association and the Louisiana State Medical Society.