Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Ashley Peairs, Pain Management Specialist, to their Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Ashley Peairs, Interventional Pain Management Specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Peairs is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic.

Dr. Peairs earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. She completed her Residency in Anesthesiology and her Internship in Internal Medicine at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans. Additionally, Dr. Peairs completed a Fellowship in Interventional Pain Medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She is a member of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the North American Neuromodulation Society and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Peairs specializes in treating various pain conditions including low back pain, neck pain, joint pain, peripheral neuropathy, diabetic peripheral neuropathy, complex regional pain syndromes, post-herpetic neuralgia and chronic post-operative pain. She has a special interest in spinal stenosis, cervical radiculopathy, lumbar radiculopathy as well as chronic stable angina.

Originally from Pride, Louisiana, Dr. Peairs grew up on a cattle farm and values hard work and the outdoors. She chose Thibodaux Regional because her views very closely align with the vision of the hospital system and the patient centered approach to care. With the many new ways to treat chronic pain that allow individuals to regain their quality of life, Dr. Peairs finds great joy in offering this hope to patients. Her goal is to do her best for each patient she encounters.