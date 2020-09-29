Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Catherine McGee, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Catherine McGee, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, to the active medical staff.

Dr. McGee earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, where she also completed her Residency in General Surgery. Dr. McGee completed her Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI, where she trained in all aspects of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face and body. Dr. McGee then completed an additional Fellowship in Microsurgery at University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS.

Dr. McGee is Board Eligible by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and Board Certified by the American Board of Surgery. She specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery as well non-surgical rejuvenation.

Dr. McGee chose to come back to Louisiana to be close to family and wanted to be a part of the outstanding medical community at Thibodaux Regional. She looks forward to assisting patients with achieving their reconstructive and image goals. Dr. McGee is honored to join Thibodaux Regional and be a part of this welcoming community.

Dr. McGee is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Clinic located 604 North Acadia Road, Suite 410, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4490.