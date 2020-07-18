Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Devin Bourgeois, Internal Medicine Physician, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Internal Medicine physician Dr. Devin Bourgeois, to the active medical staff.

Dr. Bourgeois will serve and treat patients at Thibodaux Regional Internal Medicine Clinic located 506 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4004.

A native of Thibodaux, Dr. Bourgeois graduated from Nicholls State University and received his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Medical Association and the Louisiana State Medical Society.

After years spent away training to practice medicine, Dr. Bourgeois is very happy to be back home in Thibodaux and excited to serve the community he grew up in. He and his wife Katherine, also a Thibodaux native, look forward to raising their daughter in the community they both love so dearly. When not treating patients, Dr. Bourgeois enjoys nothing more than spending quality time with his family at the beach.