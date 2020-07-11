Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Ricky Miller, Interventional Radiologist

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Interventional Radiologist, Dr. Ricky Miller, to the active medical staff.

A native of Houma, Dr. Miller graduated from Nicholls State University and received his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. He completed a General Surgery Internship at the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine in Knoxville, Tennessee. Dr. Miller performed his Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Residency at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

As an interventional radiologist, Dr. Miller performs minimally invasive image guided procedures utilizing leading edge technology to both diagnose and treat numerous disease processes in nearly every organ system. These techniques reduce complications, decrease pain, and shorten recovery time as well as hospital stay. By employing the least invasive techniques currently available, interventional radiology can minimize patient risk and improve health outcomes.

Over the years, Dr. Miller’s medical education and training has allowed him to live in a number of different locations. However, he always has had an interest in returning to be part of the bayou community that he considers home.