What’s Streaming: My Favorite Disney+ Documentaries

Confession: I’m a HUGE Disney fanatic.

When the announcement came that Disney was starting their own streaming service, I signed up and counted the days until it went live. I even considered calling in “sick” back in November, the day Disney+ was launched! (I didn’t!! But the thought crossed my mind more than once.)

Being a Disney fan already, there weren’t many Disney movies I hadn’t seen. Being the nerd I am, I was most excited about the documentaries.

Disney owns the National Geographic channel, so those were high on my list. These range from space to animals to even climate control. But Disney has also produced quite a few about the company’s history that I found myself drawn to. From behind the scenes at parks and attractions, to the history of animation, to the business plans that hoisted the company to where it is, I just can’t get enough.

Here’s my list of Disney history documentaries I recommend on Disney+:

• Waking Sleeping Beauty

This historical documentary takes a look at the Disney Animation departments from 1984-1994, a time period known as the Disney Renaissance. The interviews are quite candid as they show old interviews with animators and personal home footage. Without a doubt, this one is my favorite.

• The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story

Richard and Robert Sherman were an integral part of the soundtracks of early Disney movies. The two songwriters are responsible for many of the classic Disney tunes you just can’t get out of your head. Mary Poppins is one of my favorite films, so this one ranks pretty high for me.

• Frank and Ollie

Frank Thomas and Ollie Johnson are two of the most talented animation artists on the Disney Animation team, part of the famed “Nine Old Men.” They animated some of Disney’s most memorable characters and scenes from the 1930s into the 1970s – that’s over 40 years of movies! They discuss the animation of films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Lady and the Tramp and The Jungle Book. I loved seeing the hand-drawn cells and seeing how the classics were built.

• The Imagineering Story

So, this one is perfect for the binge-watcher. This six-part, six-hour documentary introduces you to the world of Imagineering over seven decades of Disney history. It starts at the beginning, with Walt’s dream to build a park. It moves through the research and development for each park and the rides contained in each. Just get your popcorn ready and maybe even order in for dinner. This is a must-watch for fans of Disney theme parks.





• Empire of Dreams

Ok, so this one isn’t a “Disney” historical documentary, but it’s worth a watch! Created for the DVD release of the Star Wars Trilogy in 2004, “Empire of Dreams” takes a closer look at George Lucas and his dream to create a galaxy far, far away. Focused on the making of Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, it’s a must-watch for any fan of the original series. Be ready though… it’s two and a half hours long!

What are your favorite Disney+ documentaries?

(Images from Disney+ and IMDB)