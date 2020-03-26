‘You are Powerful, Brilliant & Brave’: Lafourche Teachers have a Message for their Students

During any difficult time, such as the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing, sometimes all we need are encouraging words from someone in our life to help get us through the obstacle in front of us.

Lafourche teachers are doing just that for their students by using the tool that was originally meant to bring us all closer — social media.

At time of publication, faculty and staff from Bayou Blue Elementary, Raceland Lower Elementary, Chackbay Elementary, South Lafourche High (SLHS) and Thibodaux High (THS) have created and released video messages for their respective students to be viewed on Facebook.

Kimberly Detro, a teacher at THS, thought of the idea for her school after seeing elementary school teachers parade for their students. Being that the faculty and staff is so large for a high school, she decided to have her fellow teachers send in messages instead.

“So we got to thinking about it. What would be the best way–social media,” she continued. “We sent out an email and posted on our teacher group, and quickly, the pictures started coming in with notes and messages. So we figured that out would be the best next way to actually reach all of our students.”

The video published on Wednesday, which already has over 3,000 views on YouTube, features THS teachers holding up thoughtful words for students while songs like “I’ll Be There For You” and “Lean On Me” play.

“You are Powerful, Brilliant, & Brave,” one educator wrote. “We miss you. Hang in there.”

“The emotion depicted in the video is how we are all feeling at this time. We love and miss our school family right now. We are a close knit school,” shared Erin Arceneaux, who created Thibodaux’s video. “At this time of uncertainty and despair, we felt it was only right to reach out to our students and remind them that they are still on our minds and we miss them so much.”

Detro made sure to add that any teacher at THS is available via email. She encourages their students to reach out if they need them.

The Tigers weren’t the only ones who made a positive impact via social media.

“Hey Banties,” opens the video for Bayou Blue Elementary.

“I miss you more each day! I can’t wait to hug you! Love, Mrs. Erica,” reads one message while Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” ft. Charlie Puth can be heard.

Raceland Lower’s compilation consisted of video messages from the faculty and staff.

“Hey, guys. Happy Wednesday,” Ms. Cheramie said from her backyard. “…I’m missing all of you so much. I hope that all of you are staying safe and washing your hands regularly. I think the thing I miss the most is seeing all of your smiling faces whenever you get to school every morning.”

Chackbay Elementary included written and video messages in theirs.

“I miss you my library friends! Keep Reading,” Ms. Penny wrote.

South Lafourche faculty created a photo slideshow with words of encouragement for their video.

“Tarpons – You are missed more than you know! We cannot wait to see you again! Love — Your SLHS Family,” reads the last message.

Although different Lafourche schools decided to do this in the last few days, Detro said it wasn’t coordinated between them.

“It looks like all across the Parish we were thinking the same thing at the same time. That’s kind of exciting,” she said. “…I think that’s just how we are in this area.”