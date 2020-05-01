Zack’s offering free ice cream to first responders

All week long, Zack’s Famous Frozen Yogurt has been honoring and celebrating our first responders.

To wrap up the week long celebration, Zack’s, located at 1297 St. Charles Street in Houma, will be distributing free Hershey’s ice cream products this afternoon from 4-7p.m. to all on-duty or off-duty first responders (nurses, doctors, fire, police, EMT) as long as a badge or ID is shown. A tent will be set up for drive up service in the parking lot.