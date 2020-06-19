100 individuals test positive for COVID-19 after visiting, working at Tigerland bars in Baton Rouge
Anyone who visited Tigerland bars over the weekend should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
According to the CDC, testing is recommended for all close contacts of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, especially during an outbreak due to the high likelihood of exposure. If an exposed individual tests negative for COVID-19 prior to end of the quarantine period, they still need to remain quarantined for the remainder of the 14 days.
LDH is receiving increased reports of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 after visiting bars and private social gatherings. Gatherings where people are interacting without a mask and within 6 feet of one another present inherent risk of virus spread.
LDH urges the public, in the strongest terms possible, to wear a mask when in public spaces to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to adhere to the orders contained in the Governor’s Phase Two Reopening Proclamation.