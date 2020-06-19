100 individuals test positive for COVID-19 after visiting, working at Tigerland bars in Baton Rouge

The Louisiana Department of Health can confirm an outbreak connected to multiple Tigerland bars in Baton Rouge, La. The Department has received at least 100 reports of patrons and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who visited Tigerland bars over the weekend should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone with known exposure and any of the above symptoms should contact their healthcare provider to get tested. If you do not have a healthcare provider, you can call 211 who can help you identify one.

According to the CDC, testing is recommended for all close contacts of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, especially during an outbreak due to the high likelihood of exposure. If an exposed individual tests negative for COVID-19 prior to end of the quarantine period, they still need to remain quarantined for the remainder of the 14 days.





LDH is receiving increased reports of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 after visiting bars and private social gatherings. Gatherings where people are interacting without a mask and within 6 feet of one another present inherent risk of virus spread.