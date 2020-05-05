100k Face Masks to be Distributed in Terrebonne Parish beginning Thursday

From TPCG:

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, with the assistance of the Parish fire departments, will be distributing free face masks to the residents of Terrebonne Parish beginning, Thursday, May 7, 2020.

100,000 face masks will be distributed to residents of the parish at various locations and fire stations throughout the parish.

We want to make sure that all residents have an opportunity to have a mask for when we slowly bring back the Parish from the Stay at Home order issued by the Governor. This will allow the residents of our Parish the opportunity to continue to protect our families, neighbors, co-workers and ourselves from the spread of coronavirus.

I would like to thank the local fire departments and parish employees for assisting with the distribution of the face masks to the public.

Masks will be distributed from the following stores beginning Thursday morning, May 7th at 9AM until all masks are distributed:

• Rouse’s Supermarket – St. Charles Street

• Rouse’s Supermarket – West Main Street

• Rouse’s Supermarket – Prospect Street

• Rouse’s Supermarket – Grand Caillou Road

• Cannata’s Market – Prospect Street

• Cannata’s Market – West Main Street

• Lowe’s – Martin Luther King Boulevard

• Walmart – Martin Luther King Boulevard

• Walmart – Grand Caillou Road

• Home Depot – Martin Luther King Boulevard

• Academy Sports and Outdoors – Martin Luther King Boulevard

• Sam’s Club – Martin Luther King Boulevard

• Target – Martin Luther King Boulevard

Drive-thru distribution of face masks will be conducted at the following Parish fire departments, beginning Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 1PM to 4PM, until supplies last:

• Bayou Black Fire Department – 2820 Savanne Road

• Bayou Blue Fire Department – Central Station – 1870 Bayou Blue Road and Station #2 – 3099 Bayou Blue Road

• Bayou Cane Fire Department – Central Station – 6166 West Main Street

• Bourg Fire Department – 4317 Hwy 24

• Coteau Fire Department – Krewe of Hercules Den, 1928 Coteau Road, Next to Coteau Fire Station #2

• Dularge Fire Department – Station #2 – 631 Bayou Dularge Road and the Central Station – 1767 Bayou Dularge Road

• Grand Caillou Fire Department – Ashland North Station – 175 Mozart Drive and at the Grand Caillou Recreation Center – 106 Badou Street

• Little Caillou Fire Department – Station 2 – 5016 Hwy 56

• Montegut Fire Department – Station 1 – 1105 Hwy 55

• Schriever Fire Department – 1529 West Park Avenue

• West Terrebonne Fire Department – Station 1 – 116 Merry Moss Lane, Gibson

• Village East Fire Department – 100 Development Street

Face masks will also be available at the Parish’s Purchasing Department at 301 Plant Road in Houma.

Residents are reminded that even though you are wearing a face mask, you should still practice the 6-foot social distancing rule while around other people.