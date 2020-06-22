18-to 29-year-olds currently lead the state in positive COVID-19 cases

During his conference today, Governor John Bel Edwards pointed out people ages 18 to 29 lead the state in positive cases with a total of 8,456.

That’s 144 more cases than the next highest age bracket, 50-59 year olds.

However, there are only 10 deaths in this younger age group, compared to 264 deaths in the 50-59 age group. The highest mortality rate remains in those age 70 and above.

Today’s data comes after weekend reports of an outbreak of over 100 cases linked to a Tigerland bar in Baton Rouge, which includes at least 30 LSU football players, and two outbreaks in the New Orleans area.

In a report from Axios, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent high number of cases in young people is “not surprising.” He warned of what’s to come.

“They get infected first, then they come home, and then they infect the older people. The older people get the complications, and then they go to the hospitals,” Fauci said. “The death rate always lags several weeks behind the infection rate.”

In a report from CNN, health officers and governors in Mississippi, Texas and Florida are raising alarm about an increased number of younger people testing positive for the virus.

According to CNN, in Mississippi, one health officer called adherence to social distancing over the past weeks “overwhelmingly disappointing,” as officials attributed clusters of new cases to fraternity rush parties. In Texas, the governor said last week people under 30 made up a majority of new coronavirus cases in several counties. He said that increase in young infected people could be related to Memorial Day parties, visits to bars or other gatherings. And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday cases are “shifting in a radical direction” toward populations in their 20s and 30s.