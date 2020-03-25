$2-trillion Stimulus Package Deal Reached by White House and Senate Leaders

While we were sleeping, it seems the White House and Senate leaders finally came together and agreed on a $2-trillion stimulus package to aid our country and our struggling economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full details were not available this morning.

According to an article from CNN, “over the last 24 hours, the elements of the proposal have come into sharper focus, with $250 billion set aside for direct payments to individuals and families, $350 billion in small business loans, $250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits and $500 billion in loans for distressed companies.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell formally announced the agreement on the Senate floor, saying, “At last, we have a deal. After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic.”

The Senate is scheduled to re-convene today at noon, but an exact time for the vote has not been announced.