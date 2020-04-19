2020 hurricane forecast predicts ‘above-normal’ season

Hurricane season…. I know, it’s not really at the top of anyone’s mind at this point. But ready or not, it officially begins in just over a month on June 1.

Researchers at North Carolina State University have released their predictions, saying the 2020 hurricane season will be an active one.

This hurricane season will see 18 to 22 named storms forming in the Atlantic basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico. The number of named storms predicted is above both long- and short-term averages according to Lian Xie, professor of marine, earth and atmospheric sciences at NC State. The long-term average is 11, while the short-term average is 14.

Xie says that of those named storms, eight to 11 may grow strong enough to become hurricanes with the possibility of three to five storms becoming major hurricanes. Xie’s data also indicates the likelihood of six to 10 named storms forming in the Gulf of Mexico, with two to five of them becoming hurricanes, and one to two becoming major hurricanes.

While these are just predictions, and not guarantees, you should always be prepared and have a game plan for hurricane season.