2020 LSA Scholarship Awarded to Thibodaux High School Graduate

Sheriff Craig Webre announced Thibodaux High School graduate Adler Verdin has been awarded the 2020 Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship for Lafourche Parish. Verdin will receive the $500 scholarship to assist him with expenses as he plans to attend Nicholls State University and major in computer information systems and accounting. On his application, Verdin indicated plans to attain a Master’s Degree in accounting and hopes to work at either an accounting firm or software development company. He also hopes to one day start his own company.

Sheriff Webre congratulated Verdin on receiving the scholarship. “Mr. Verdin is an accomplished young man having garnered many awards and honors during his high school years,” said Sheriff Webre. “I wish him good luck as he moves on to the next chapter in his life and begins to pursue his dreams.”

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Educational Scholarship Program awards $500 to graduating high school students in parishes where the sheriffs are members of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program. Funding for this scholarship is made possible through the generous support of Lafourche Parish’s Honorary Members. The goal of the program is to provide assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the program.

To be eligible for the LSA scholarship, each applicant must be a Lafourche Parish resident and a high school senior planning to enroll as a full-time student at Nicholls State University or L.E. Fletcher Technical Community College. The scholarship is awarded as a gift, not a loan, to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education. An independent board of review selects the winner of the scholarship.

Due to COVID-19, the scholarship application deadline was pushed back to May 15, 2020. This resulted in a delay in the review process and notification to the recipient.