216 new cases brings state total to 1,388; Lafourche adds a case, Terrebonne holds steady

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 1,388. That’s 216 new cases in just over 24 hours.

Terrebonne Parish is still reporting 14 cases, same as yesterday. Lafourche Parish is reporting 16, one more than yesterday.

In total statewide, 1852 tests have been completed by the state lab and 6751 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 2,655 tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 46 deaths.

43 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases. Five new parishes have reported a death.

The breakdown by parish is as follows:

Parishes reporting cases and at least one death:

Orleans Parish is now reporting 675 cases, 26 deaths; Jefferson, 293 cases, 6 deaths; East Baton Rouge, 58 cases, 2 deaths; St. Tammany, 52, 1 death; Ascension, 36 cases, 1 death; Iberville, 14 cases, 1 death; Rapids, 10 cases, 1 death; St. James, 9 cases, 1 death; Ouachita, 7 cases, 1 death; Calcasieu, 5 cases, 1 death; West Baton Rouge, 5 cases, 1 death; Washington, 3 cases, 1 death; Webster, 3 cases, 1 death; Catahoula, 1 case, 1 death; Parish under investigation, 12 cases, 1 death.

Parishes reporting cases:

Caddo, 40; St. John the Baptist, 21; St. Bernard, 19; St. Charles, 15; Bossier, 12; Lafayette, 9; Plaquemines, 8; DeSoto, 6; Livingston, 6; Tangipahoa, 4; Avoyelles, 3; St. Landry, 3; Acadia, 2; Allen, 2; Assumption, 2; Beauregard, 2; Claiborne, 2; Evangeline, 2; Lincoln, 2; Natchitoches, 2; Iberia, 2; St. Mary, 2; Vernon, 2; Richland, 1; Bienville, 1; Grant, 1; St. Martin, 1.