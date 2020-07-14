2,215 new cases reported statewide; 54 new hospitalizations

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 82,042. That’s 2,215 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 22 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,337 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 7/7/20.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/7/20 is 46,334. That’s 3,308 new presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered counts were not updated this morning.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,677 cases, 65 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 91. Yesterday, Lafourche Parish Government shared there were 242 cases in North Lafourche, 92 in Central Lafourche, and 105 in South Lafourche.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,750 cases, 16 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 67 deaths, same as yesterday. Yesterday, Parish President Dove shared there were currently 23 patients in hospitals. Last Friday, there were 13.

Statewide, there are 1,362 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 146 are on ventilators. That’s 54 more patients than yesterday, and 4 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 43,928 tests** have been completed by their lab and 932,527 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 976,455, which is 23,029 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 863 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 17,855 commercial tests, 293 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 715 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 18,751 commercial tests, 338 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.