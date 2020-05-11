22,608 patients are presumed recovered; State number of total cases rises to 31,815

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 31,815. That’s 215 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 29 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,242 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 66. (New number. Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/10 is 22,608. That’s 2,292 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 713 cases, 2 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 59.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 528 cases, 5 more than Saturday. TOHSEP is reporting 40 deaths, two more than yesterday. (The state is reporting 39 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,310 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 157 are on ventilators. That’s 14 less patients than yesterday, and 4 less patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 9,804 tests* have been completed by their lab and 211,026 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 220,830, which is 4,958 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 497 state tests, 4 more than yesterday; and 4,249 commercial tests, 154 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 258 state tests, 1 more than Friday’s total; and 3,850 commercial tests, 152 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.