2,450 new tests reveal 299 new cases statewide; Terrebonne number rises to 14, Lafourche to 15.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 1,172. That’s 299 new cases in just over 24 hours.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 14 cases, two more since yesterday. Lafourche Parish is reporting 15, three more than yesterday.

In total statewide, 1,634 tests have been completed by the state lab and 4,314 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 2,450 tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 34 deaths.

41 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases. 6 new parishes are reporting their first deaths.

The breakdown by parish is as follows:

Orleans Parish is now reporting 567 cases, 20 deaths; Jefferson, 252 cases, 5 deaths; East Baton Rouge, 43 cases, 1 death; Ascension, 26 cases, 1 death; Ouachita, 9 cases, 1 death; Rapids, 8 cases, 1 death; St. James, 8 cases, 1 death; West Baton Rouge, 4 cases, 1 death; Catahoula, 1 case, 1 death.

St. Tammany, 47; Caddo, 34; St. John the Baptist, 16; St. Bernard, 15; St. Charles, 15; Bossier, 12; Iberville, 10; Lafayette, 9; Plaquemines, 8; DeSoto, 5; Livingston, 5; Calcasieu, 4; Iberia, 3; St. Landry, 3; Tangipahoa, 3; Allen, 2; Claiborne, 2; Evangeline, 2; Lincoln, 2; Natchitoches, 2; Richland, 2; Acadia, 1; Assumption, 1; Avoyles, 1; Beauregard, 1; Bienville, 1; Grant, 1; St. Mary, 1; Parish under investigation, 12.