2,642 new cases reported in Louisiana, largest increase since March; Terrebonne reports 120 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 74,636. That’s 2,642 more cases than yesterday. This is the single largest daily increase in cases not attributable to a backlog since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisiana.

The state is reporting 25 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,272 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 6/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/30 is 43,026. That’s 801 new presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,479 cases, 57 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 90.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,535 cases, 120 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 65 deaths, two more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,117 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 122 are on ventilators. That’s 75 more patients than yesterday, and 12 more patients on vents. The increase in patients in hospitals is one of the largest single-day margins since March.

The state lab is reporting 41,859 tests** have been completed by their lab and 863,389 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 905,248, which is 25,108 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 860 state tests, 2 more than yesterday; and 16,411 commercial tests, 452 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 713 state tests, same as yesterday; and 17,157 commercial tests, 472 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.