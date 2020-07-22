29 candidates qualify on day 1 for Fall elections in Terrebonne Parish

Twenty-nine candidates qualified on the first day in various positions, including District Judges, District Attorney, City Judge, City Marshall, Justices of the Peace and Constables.

The candidates are listed below:

District Judge, Division A: Tim Ellender and Teresa King

District Judge, Division B: Jason Dagate

District Judge, Division C: Juan Pickett

District Judge, Division D: David W. Arceneaux

District Judge, Division E: Randall L. Bethancourt

District Attorney: Joseph “Joe” Waitz Jr.

City Judge: Matthew Hagen

City Marshall: Orville Callahan, Randy Pijour, David “D.L.” Mosely

Justice of the Peace, Ward 1: Robert “Yogi” Naquin

Justice of the Peace, Ward 2: Kenneth Hamner

Justice of the Peace, Ward 4: “Sharon” Luke

Justice of the Peace, Ward 5: Jerome Fabre

Justice of the Peace, Ward 6: George Doescher

Justice of the Peace, Ward 7: Johnny B. Eschete, Toby Henry

Justice of the Peace, Ward 8: Horace Johnson

Justice of the Peace, Ward 10: Kim Champagne

Constable, Ward 1: David LeBoeuf

Constable, Ward 2: “L.J.” Schexnayder

Constable, Ward 3: Craig Luke

Constable, Ward 5: Lance Pellegrin

Constable, Ward 6: Kyle Neal

Constable, Ward 7: Daniel J. Trahan, Jude Landry

Constable, Ward 8: Lloyd Gibson

Constable, Ward 10: Dale A. Theriot

Qualifying continues through Friday at 4:30 p.m.