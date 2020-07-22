29 candidates qualify on day 1 for Fall elections in Terrebonne Parish
Twenty-nine candidates qualified on the first day in various positions, including District Judges, District Attorney, City Judge, City Marshall, Justices of the Peace and Constables.
The candidates are listed below:
District Judge, Division A: Tim Ellender and Teresa King
District Judge, Division B: Jason Dagate
District Judge, Division C: Juan Pickett
District Judge, Division D: David W. Arceneaux
District Judge, Division E: Randall L. Bethancourt
District Attorney: Joseph “Joe” Waitz Jr.
City Judge: Matthew Hagen
City Marshall: Orville Callahan, Randy Pijour, David “D.L.” Mosely
Justice of the Peace, Ward 1: Robert “Yogi” Naquin
Justice of the Peace, Ward 2: Kenneth Hamner
Justice of the Peace, Ward 4: “Sharon” Luke
Justice of the Peace, Ward 5: Jerome Fabre
Justice of the Peace, Ward 6: George Doescher
Justice of the Peace, Ward 7: Johnny B. Eschete, Toby Henry
Justice of the Peace, Ward 8: Horace Johnson
Justice of the Peace, Ward 10: Kim Champagne
Constable, Ward 1: David LeBoeuf
Constable, Ward 2: “L.J.” Schexnayder
Constable, Ward 3: Craig Luke
Constable, Ward 5: Lance Pellegrin
Constable, Ward 6: Kyle Neal
Constable, Ward 7: Daniel J. Trahan, Jude Landry
Constable, Ward 8: Lloyd Gibson
Constable, Ward 10: Dale A. Theriot
Qualifying continues through Friday at 4:30 p.m.