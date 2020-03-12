3 Ochsner Urgent Cares designated for patients with coronavirus symptoms

Ochsner Health System has announced the designation of three urgent care centers as places to serve individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. A Houma location will serve the Bayou Region.

Here are the urgent care centers that will serve as testing and assessment places, if patients are recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health and the patient’s provider:

Bayou Region

Ochsner Urgent Care – Houma

5922 W. Main St., Suite A

Houma, LA 70360

Northshore

Ochsner Urgent Care – Mandeville

2735 US-190, Suite D

Mandeville, LA 70471

New Orleans

Ochsner Urgent Care – Mid-City at Canal

4100 Canal St, New Orleans

New Orleans, LA 70119

Ochsner said there are alternative locations for the regions above:

Bayou Region

Ochsner Urgent Care- Thibodaux

318 North Canal Blvd.

Thibodaux, LA 70301

Northshore

Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health- Covington

1111 Greengate Dr., Suite B

Covington, LA 70433

New Orleans

Ochsner Urgent Care- Lakeview

111C Robert E. Lee Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70124