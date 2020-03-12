3 Ochsner Urgent Cares designated for patients with coronavirus symptoms
Ochsner Health System has announced the designation of three urgent care centers as places to serve individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. A Houma location will serve the Bayou Region.
Here are the urgent care centers that will serve as testing and assessment places, if patients are recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health and the patient’s provider:
Bayou Region
Ochsner Urgent Care – Houma
5922 W. Main St., Suite A
Houma, LA 70360
Northshore
Ochsner Urgent Care – Mandeville
2735 US-190, Suite D
Mandeville, LA 70471
New Orleans
Ochsner Urgent Care – Mid-City at Canal
4100 Canal St, New Orleans
New Orleans, LA 70119
Ochsner said there are alternative locations for the regions above:
Bayou Region
Ochsner Urgent Care- Thibodaux
318 North Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Northshore
Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health- Covington
1111 Greengate Dr., Suite B
Covington, LA 70433
New Orleans
Ochsner Urgent Care- Lakeview
111C Robert E. Lee Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70124