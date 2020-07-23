30 candidates qualify on day 1 in Lafourche Parish
Thirty candidates qualified on the first day in Lafourche parish in various positions, including District Judges, District Attorney, Council members, Mayor, Chief of Police, City Marshall, Justices of the Peace and Constables.
The candidates are listed below:
District Judge, Division A: John Leblanc
District Judge, Division B: Steven Miller
District Judge, Division C: Marla Abel
District Judge, Division D: Christopher Boudreaux
District Judge, Division E: Hugh “Buddy” Larose
District Attorney: Brent Abadie, Kristine Russell
City Judge City Court, Thibodaux: Mark Chiasson
City Marshal, Thibodaux: Chet Caillouet, Calvin Cooks, Foye “Put” Lirette
Justice of the Peace 1st court: Desirea Rodrigue
Justice of the Peace 2nd court: Lillie Foret
Justice of the Peace 3rd court: Troy Templet
Justice of the Peace 4th court: Martin Wade
Constable 1st court: Paul “P-4” LaGraize
Constable 2nd court: Toby Gambarella
Constable 3rd court: Marvin Allemand
Constable 4th court: Kenneth “Neco” Doucet
Mayor, Golden Meadow: Joey Bouziga
Mayor, Lockport: Edward Reinhardt
Chief of Police, Golden Meadow: Troy Dufrene
Chief of Police, Lockport: Michael Kreamer Jr.
Council Member, Division B, Lockport: Ernest Boudreaux Sr.
Council Member, Division C, Lockport: Bobbie Morris Galjour
Council Member, Division D, Lockport: Rodney Hartman
Council Member, Division E, Lockport: Alan Badeaux
Councilmen, Golden Meadow: Ashton “Nu” Cheramie, Kevin Cheramie, Ryan Lee
Qualifying continues through Friday.