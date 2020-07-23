30 candidates qualify on day 1 in Lafourche Parish

Thirty candidates qualified on the first day in Lafourche parish in various positions, including District Judges, District Attorney, Council members, Mayor, Chief of Police, City Marshall, Justices of the Peace and Constables.

The candidates are listed below:

District Judge, Division A: John Leblanc

District Judge, Division B: Steven Miller

District Judge, Division C: Marla Abel

District Judge, Division D: Christopher Boudreaux

District Judge, Division E: Hugh “Buddy” Larose

District Attorney: Brent Abadie, Kristine Russell

City Judge City Court, Thibodaux: Mark Chiasson

City Marshal, Thibodaux: Chet Caillouet, Calvin Cooks, Foye “Put” Lirette

Justice of the Peace 1st court: Desirea Rodrigue

Justice of the Peace 2nd court: Lillie Foret

Justice of the Peace 3rd court: Troy Templet

Justice of the Peace 4th court: Martin Wade

Constable 1st court: Paul “P-4” LaGraize

Constable 2nd court: Toby Gambarella

Constable 3rd court: Marvin Allemand

Constable 4th court: Kenneth “Neco” Doucet

Mayor, Golden Meadow: Joey Bouziga

Mayor, Lockport: Edward Reinhardt

Chief of Police, Golden Meadow: Troy Dufrene

Chief of Police, Lockport: Michael Kreamer Jr.

Council Member, Division B, Lockport: Ernest Boudreaux Sr.

Council Member, Division C, Lockport: Bobbie Morris Galjour

Council Member, Division D, Lockport: Rodney Hartman

Council Member, Division E, Lockport: Alan Badeaux

Councilmen, Golden Meadow: Ashton “Nu” Cheramie, Kevin Cheramie, Ryan Lee

Qualifying continues through Friday.