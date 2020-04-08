$30 Million in Federal Funding awarded to Louisiana Healthcare Facilities

From the Office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy:

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced today that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding more than $30 million in federal funding to Louisiana health care facilities to fight the coronavirus epidemic. The funds will be dispersed to 34 health care facilities in 40 parishes across the state.

The grant money is part of the CARES Act, a $2 trillion relief package signed into law by President Trump on March 27 that provides emergency assistance for American families and businesses.

“Health care workers in Louisiana have been handling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country. Congress passed the CARES Act to provide them with resources to help them handle the epidemic. I thank them all for risking their own health to save lives,” said Dr. Cassidy.