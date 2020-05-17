32nd Judicial District Court and City Court to resume on Monday

Per the Louisiana Supreme Court’s order dated May 15, 2020 and the Governor’s Proclamation Number 59 JBE 2020 dated May 14, 2020, all hearings in person for City Court Juvenile and Criminal matters will resume on Monday, May 18, 2020. There will be a limited number of individuals allowed in the courthouse at one time and all persons entering the courthouse must wear a mask and abide by the social distancing guidelines.

The Civil Department continues to be open for filing. However, per the Louisiana Supreme Court, evictions and Civil hearings will not be able to be processed until at least Monday, June 8, 2020. Individuals should call the Civil Department at 873-6337 for further instructions. Individuals scheduled for Adult Arraignments on April 1st, 15th or May 6th should appear for their court hearing on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

In person payments for traffic tickets, fines, etc. will resume Monday, May 18, 2020. People are still encouraged to go to www.houmatix.com to see if they can pay their traffic ticket online. Payments can also be made over the phone with a credit/debit card by calling the Misdemeanor/Traffic Department at 868-4361.

Phone payments for juvenile matters can be made to the Juvenile Department at 873-6338. Individuals on a payment plan who have questions can call the Court Compliance Department at 873-6332/6335.

32nd Judicial District Court

All 32nd Judicial Courts will be in session Monday, May 18th at 9AM.

If you are scheduled to appear in court next week, please wear a face mask or cloth face covering.

All civil and criminal jury trials are cancelled through Tuesday June 30, 2020. Jurors who have been notified to appear through June 30, 2020 are dismissed.

32nd Judicial District traffic tickets can be paid at the courthouse or online at tpda.org.