37 Inmates Tested Positive for COVID-19 at Terrebonne Parish Ashland Correctional Facility on Tuesday

The Terrebonne Parish Ashland Correctional Facility reported an increase of 37 COVID-19 positive inmates from testing conducted this week.

Parish and Sheriff’s Office officials have been in consultation with the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Louisiana Department of Health to contain and control the spread of the virus.

Parish officials believe the increase of 48 cases today, April 30, 2020 was due to the testing conducted at correctional facility on Tuesday, April 27, 2020, that confirmed the 37 positive cases.