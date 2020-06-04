429 new cases brings the state total to 41,562

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 41,562. That’s 429 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,772 deaths.

The state is reporting 111 probable deaths as of 5/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/30 is 31,728. That’s 3,028 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 882 cases, 4 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 72.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 719 cases, 10 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 55 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 613 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 82 are on ventilators. That’s 4 fewer patients than yesterday, and 4 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 23,134 tests** have been completed by their lab and 388,052 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 411,186, which is 9,099 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 791 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 7,738 commercial tests, 180 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 696 state tests, same as yesterday; and 7,742 commercial tests, 225 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.