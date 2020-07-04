4th of July Walk Honors Veterans

At 0800 sharp on July 4, 2020, the colors of our flag were unfurled. Despite the morning air being thick and still, the pride of the veterans that gathered around her was enough to make the star and stripes wave ever so slightly as the group of veterans began their march.

Organized by the Marine Corps Veterans League and the American Legion Post 31 and 513, a Fourth of July walk honoring veterans took off from the Regional Military Museum on Barrow Street in Houma this morning, ending at the Veterans Memorial Park on Hwy. 311. Around 25 individuals, both veterans and supporters, joined in the walk, which stretched approximately 1.8 miles.

Nick Eschete, state commander of the Marine Corps Veterans Association and the Senior Vice for American Legion Post 31, shared that the walk came together very quickly once it was official that the Independence Celebration in Houma was going to be canceled for COVID-19 concerns.

“When we found out the celebration was going to be canceled, my group, the Marine Corps Veterans Association, decided that we needed to do something to honor our veterans,” shared Eschete. “With the COVID crisis, we figured [a walk] was the best way to do it and maintain social distancing.”

“With any military holiday it’s important to recognize and honor those who have come before us and those that are currently serving,” shared Lynette Blanchard, American Legion Commander. “The fact that we are able to do this is special. These veterans showed up on such short notice. It’s an honor.”

Once the walk reached the Veterans Memorial Park, the veterans and supporters gathered for the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.