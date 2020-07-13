712 Presumed Recovered in TPCG’s Weekly Coronavirus Update

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government released their Coronavirus Weekly Update for the dates July 6, 2020 – July 12, 2020.

Total Number of Coronavirus Cases in Terrebonne Parish: 1,661

Number of Coronavirus Cases During the Week of July 6th to July 12th: 514

Total Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed by the Terrebonne Coroner’s Office: 66

Number of Coronavirus Deaths During the Week of July 6th to July 12th : 5

Presumed Recovered as of July 12, 2020: 712 persons

Daily case numbers and deaths will be available from Terrebonne Alert, the Parish’s Emergency and Community Notification System. To register for Terrebonne Alert, go to www.tohsep.com/terrebonnealert. After you register, select Public Health Alerts, to receive email or text messages regarding the coronavirus.

If you have already registered for Terrebonne Alert, go to www.tohsep.com/terrebonnealert and click on the “sign up” button, then select sign in on the top right of the webpage. Once you sign in, click edit in My Subscriptions, then the arrow next to “Community Information”, then the arrow next to “Send me the following”, then select “Public Health Alerts (COVID-19)”, then click the Save button. You can also text “TPCOVID” to 888-777 from your mobile device to receive daily updates.

Number of deaths reported on this report does not match the Louisiana Department of Health coronavirus website due to the latency of data input by the Louisiana Department of Health.

A person is presumed recovered if it has been more than 21 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not deceased. Presumed recovered counts will be updated weekly on Monday.