882 new cases reported in Louisiana; state total rises to 52,477

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 52,477. That’s 882 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,039 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/21. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/21 is 39,792. That’s 2,775 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,056 cases, 22 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 83.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 874 cases, 8 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 60.

Statewide, there are 631 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 77 are on ventilators. That’s 15 less patients than yesterday, and 6 less patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 31,978 tests** have been completed by their lab and 616,527 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 648,505, which is 12,566 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 839 state tests, 3 more than yesterday; and 11,860 commercial tests, 164 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 701 state tests, same as yesterday; and 11,920 commercial tests, 161 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.