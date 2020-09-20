928 cases reported by LDH in weekend’s two-day total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 161,219. That’s 928 more cases since Friday.

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,198 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/14/20 is 145,570. That’s 5,130 new presumed recovered since 9/7/20. The state is reporting 168 probable deaths as of 9/16/20. LDH is also reporting 1039 probable cases as of 9/16/2020, 104 more than reports on 9/9/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,540 cases, 17 more than Friday. They are reporting 119 deaths, same as Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 is 7.1%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,585 cases, 17 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 110 deaths, 1 more since Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 is 6.2%.

Statewide, there are 596 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 100 are on ventilators. That’s 51 fewer patients than Friday and 4 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,177,960 which is 32,013 more tests than Friday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 41,380 tests, which is 819 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 38,798 tests, which is 691 more than Friday.