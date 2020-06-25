938 new cases added to the state total today; state hospitalizations rise again

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 53,415. That’s 938 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,051 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/21. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/21 is 39,792. That’s 2,775 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,064 cases, 8 more than yesterday. They are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 85.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 884 cases, 10 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 60.

Statewide, there are 653 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 77 are on ventilators. That’s 22 more patients than yesterday, and the same number of patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 32,152 tests** have been completed by their lab and 628,513 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 660,665, which is 12,160 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 839 state tests, same as yesterday; and 12,022 commercial tests, 162 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 702 state tests, 1 more than Sunday’s report; and 12,086 commercial tests, 166 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.