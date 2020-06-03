Accident involving 18-wheeler and truck closed the Dularge Bridge this afternoon

An accident involving an 18-wheeler and a truck caused the Dularge Bridge to be closed to traffic for about an hour this afternoon, police officials said.

One minor injury was reported, and transported to an area hospital.

The bridge was closed to traffic around 3:33 p.m. in both directions so an investigation could be conducted and vehicles could be removed. The bridge was open back to traffic around 4:30 p.m. Traffic coming to Houma from Dularge was detoured to the Falgout Canal Road.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Dularge Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded and assisted with this accident.

No further details have been released by Louisiana State Police.

(Photo courtesy of Danny Blanchard.)