Active Atlantic continues to forecast potential development for two storms
The five-day Atlantic outlook isn’t looking promising. Two of the systems have very high potential for development in the next five days, one of which is forecast to become a tropical depression over the long weekend.
On this Sunday morning, an area of low pressure is located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Leeward Islands, and is gradually becoming better defined. However, the associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized. Gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or so while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic. It has a high (90 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. (This is the area in red “leading” the other red area.)
There’s a a tropical wave located just off the coast of western Africa. Gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while it moves generally westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of this system as gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall is possible there on Monday and Tuesday. It has a medium (50 percent) chance of formation during the 48 hours and a high (80 percent) chance during the next five days. (This is the second red area.)
Elsewhere, a tropical wave is located over the central Caribbean Sea and continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It has a low (10 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.
And, a trough of low pressure is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Bermuda, producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. It has a low (20 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.