Active Atlantic continues to forecast potential development for two storms

The five-day Atlantic outlook isn’t looking promising. Two of the systems have very high potential for development in the next five days, one of which is forecast to become a tropical depression over the long weekend.

On this Sunday morning, an area of low pressure is located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Leeward Islands, and is gradually becoming better defined. However, the associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized. Gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or so while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic. It has a high (90 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. (This is the area in red “leading” the other red area.)