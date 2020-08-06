Aerial spraying for mosquitoes in areas of Terrebonne Parish set for Saturday

From Mosquito Control Services

Mosquito Control Services is planning an aerial adulticiding mission to respond to nuisance mosquito activity on the evening of Saturday August 8, 2020 between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

We will be using a Twin-Engine King Air aircraft that is white with red and blue stripes. The areas of treatment will be Dularge, Dulac, Cocodrie, Montegut and Chauvin areas.

If weather conditions on the evening of Saturday August 8, 2020 force the cancellation of the

scheduled flight, aerial spraying will take place on the first subsequent evening on which weather conditions permit.

For more information, contact the Mosquito Control Service office at 985-580-1629.