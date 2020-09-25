AG Jeff Landry Launches Investigation into BB Gun Student Suspension

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has begun an investigation into the incident involving Woodmere Elementary 4th grade student Ka Mauri Harrison, who was suspended for six days by officials from the Jefferson Parish Public school system for handling a BB gun during a virtual class.

“I am alarmed by what appears to not only be multiple violations of both the State and Federal Constitutions, but also blatant government overreach by the school system,” said AG Landry. “I have begun investigating this matter and plan to take action in defense of this young man and his family and all families who could suffer the same invasion of their homes and constitutional rights.”

“For anyone to conclude that a student’s home is now school property because of connectivity through video conferencing is absurd,” added AG Landry. “It is ludicrous for this All-American kid to be punished for taking responsible actions just as it is for his parents to be accused of neglect.”

“The School and the School Board have deprived Ka Mauri of six days of educational instruction, and that is just the start of the damage done to him and his family,” concluded AG Landry. “My office and I will take a deep dive into all the irreparable harm caused by this egregious incident and take appropriate actions.”