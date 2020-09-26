AG Landry issues support for Barrett SCOTUS nomination

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement after President Donald Trump announced his nomination of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States:

“I wholeheartedly commend President Trump for nominating Louisiana’s own Judge Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A Metairie native and St. Mary’s Dominican High School alumna, Judge Barrett embodies our State’s values and respect for the rule of law. Judge Barrett is a distinguished legal scholar and an exceptional appellate judge with a track record of interpreting the Constitution according to its text and original public meaning.

Judge Barrett honorably holds religious liberty as one of the most sacred rights enacted by our Founding Fathers – a position that has been unfairly attacked by hostile partisans who seem to want to apply a religious test to judicial nominees. A clerk for the late great Justice Antonin Scalia – Judge Barrett shares his passion, knowledge, and respect for the Constitution.

The defense of life and liberty depends on a complete Supreme Court. That is why I applaud the President for ignoring leftist hypocrisy and fulfilling his Constitutional responsibility without delay. I hope the U.S. Senate will also fulfill their Constitutional duty and quickly confirm Judge Barrett.

I also want to remind every Senator, member of the media, and citizen of Louisiana that Article IV of the Constitution declares ‘no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.’ The anti-Catholic bigotry already being hurled at Judge Barrett by the Radical Left is despicable and has no place in the confirmation process.”