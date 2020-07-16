AG Landry releases opinion stating statewide mask mandate, bar restrictions are unconstitutional; Edwards responds

Governor Edwards issued a statement in response to Landry’s opinion. “If ever there were a time to put politics aside to govern, it is now when we are in the middle of a public health crisis that affects all Louisianans regardless of their beliefs or political affiliation,” Edwards said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

He also stated that the mandate is within his powers under emergency orders and that his order was supported by Vice President Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx with the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Worth noting: In May, Landry issued a mandate for the Louisiana Department of Justice stating that all employees working in the office building are required to wear face masks.