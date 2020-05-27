AG: Medicaid Recipients in Nursing Homes Are Entitled to Keep Stimulus Checks

Attorney General Jeff Landry is issuing a major advisory to nursing home residents and a warning to anyone trying to defraud them.

Landry is advising nursing home residents and their loved ones to be vigilant against having their federal stimulus payments improperly taken from them. Landry notes that while Medicaid recipients may have to sign over resources, in some circumstances, to nursing homes where they reside – this does not apply to stimulus checks from the CARES Act.

Landry explains that Congress classified these monies as tax credits; and under the law, tax credits do not count as “resources” for federal benefits programs. So Medicaid recipients in nursing homes may keep their stimulus payments.

“It is imperative these stimulus checks go to those who rightfully belong to them,” said Landry. “Any illegal seizure of these funds should be immediately reported to my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.”

Landry encourages anyone with information on a Medicaid recipient forfeiting his or her stimulus check to a nursing home to contact his MFCU by phone at 888-799-6885 or online at http://agjefflandry.com/Medicaid/Fraud/Complaint.