AG Wants to Hold China Accountable for COVID-19

In a press release this morning, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced he has joined an 18-state effort calling on Congress to investigate the communist Chinese government’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the U.S. House and Senate Foreign Relations Committee and other Congressional leaders, General Landry and his colleagues highlight the havoc COVID-19 has wreaked on their states.

“More than 30,000 Louisianans have contracted the Coronavirus, and over 2,000 have lost their lives,” said General Landry. “Additionally: a countless number of our State’s employers, employees, and their families have been economically devastated.”

“Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” wrote General Landry and his colleagues. “In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months.”

As chief legal officers of their respective states, General Landry and his fellow members of this Attorney General coalition want to hold China accountable for its actions. They are asking for Congressional Hearings to help better understand the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by the communist Chinese government to deceive the international community.

A copy of the letter from the Attorney Generals of Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia may be found at www.AGJeffLandry.com.