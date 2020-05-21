AG Warns Consumers of Recent Children’s Product Recalls

Attorney General Jeff Landry has released the quarterly list of children’s products that have recently been recalled, and he is encouraging Louisiana parents, guardians, and caregivers to take precautions to protect their little ones.

“As your Attorney General, I am committed to making our State a safer place for families,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “By taking just a brief moment to learn about these recalled products, we can help protect the safety and well-being of all Louisiana children.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry noted the following recalled products:

• Tricycles by Thesaurus Global Marketing Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

• Tango Mini Strollers by Baby Trend

• SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers by Summer Infant

• Little Lounger Rocking Seats by Graco

• Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns by Delta Enterprise Corp.

• Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers by Evenflo

• Infant Carriers by Infantino

• Bead Maze Toys by Juratoys

• Children’s Lounge Pants by K-Apparel

• Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Cuddle ‘n Care and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinets & Incline Sleepers by Kolcraft

• Kids Water Bottles by Contigo

• Children’s Pajamas and Robes by Joules USA

• Children’s Nightgowns by Just Blanks

• Children’s Grocery Shopping Carts by Step2

• Children’s Winter Boots by Lilly of New York Sold Exclusively at Zulily.com

• Baby Walkers by Kids & Koalas Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

• Children’s Tool Kits by Grizzly Industrial

• Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters by Thule

To view pictures, descriptions, and suggested remedies for these recalled items – please visit www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox.

For additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.