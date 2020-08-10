All eyes on the Atlantic again

There’s a little bit of action picking up in the Atlantic that we will start to keep our eye on!

From the National Hurricane Center:

This evening, a tropical wave is located over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.The associated showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization, but recent satellite-derived wind data indicates that the circulation remains elongated.

Environmental conditions appear conducive enough to support additional development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic.

Conditions are likely to become less conducive for development late this week. It has a medium (40 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (50 percent) during the next five days.