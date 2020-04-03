‘All Students that were Passing will Pass’: Read Superintendent Jarod Martin’s Letter to Parents and Students

A letter from Superintendent Jarod Martin was posted to the Lafourche Parish School District’s Facebook page this afternoon.

In it, Martin noted that students that were on track to move on to the next level won’t have their progress halted.

“I can assure you that we will do everything in our power to ensure that no student (K-12) is held back or hindered in any way due to the COVID-19 crisis,” he wrote. “All students that were passing, will pass regardless of when or if we are able to return this school year (currently we return after April 30th).”

He also said students on track to graduate will get their diplomas as scheduled, and tests required for course completion in both LEAP 2025 classes and Industry Based Certification (IBC) requirements for graduating seniors have been waived.

Martin also said graduation ceremonies and all other activities are still “to be determined.”

Grab-N-Go meals will continue every Monday at the three high schools, the superintendent also noted.

Read the full letter below: