Are you waiting on your stimulus check? Track it online!

The IRS launched a tracking tool this morning that will allow you to check on the status of your payment. You can access that tool here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.

Click on the button that says “Get my Payment” to: Check your payment status; Confirm your payment type: direct deposit or check; Enter your bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information and hasn’t sent your payment yet.

“We are pleased that more than 80 million Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments by direct deposit in record time,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The free ‘Get My Payment App’ will allow Americans who do not have their direct deposit information on file with the IRS to input it, track the status, and get their money fast.”

“Get My Payment” is an online app that will display on any desktop, phone or tablet. It does not need to be downloaded from an app store.

For taxpayers to track the status of their payment, they will need to enter basic information in the “Get My Payment” app:

Social Security Number

Date of birth

Mailing address

Taxpayers who want to add their bank account information to speed receipt of their payment will also need to provide the following additional information:

Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018

The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return

Bank account type, account and routing numbers

Taxpayers are encouraged to gather this information before they enter the portal to save time.

“Get My Payment” cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery. To help protect against potential fraud, the tool also does not allow people to change bank account information already on file with the IRS. The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. They urge taxpayers to be on the lookout for scammers and email phishing attempts about the COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments.