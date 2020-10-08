Area now under a tropical storm warning ahead of Hurricane Delta

The 10 p.m. update places our area under a tropical storm warning, not a hurricane warning, as the center of the storm is still forecast to make landfall to the west of us. We are also under a storm surge warning. Hurricane Delta remains a category 1 storm, but is still expected to continue to intensify and grow in width and speed. Landfall is expected to be during the day on Friday, at a category 2.

The full list of watch and warning is listed here:

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from east of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from San Luis Pass, Texas to Sabine Pass, and east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

The Storm Surge Watch has been discontinued from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border, including Mobile Bay.

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 22.5 North, longitude 90.9 West. Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A generally northwestward motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected

through early Thursday. A north-northwestward motion is expected by late Thursday, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the southern and central Gulf of

Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area on Friday. Delta is forecast to move inland within the hurricane warning area by late Friday or Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast while the hurricane moves over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again. Some weakening is forecast as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 972 mb (28.71 inches).